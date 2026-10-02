Erik Torenberg

Erik Torenberg

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kev's avatar
kev
2d

linking to a 7 year old 'thing' is quite powerful -- well done (first), it's no small feat (esp. these days) to start thinking longer term (soon in decades)

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Michael Norman's avatar
Michael Norman
2d

Love it!

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