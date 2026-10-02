Last week we introduced Cosign, the curated professional network for the startup community

Today we introduced Discourse, a tech forum for the modern era.



Our goal is to create the following:



- A comprehensive startup directory of investors, companies, and operators, including what they worked on and who they worked on it with.



- Cosign graph: Who shaped your career? Who were you actually in the trenches with? Who would work with you again? Who thinks you’re someone to watch?



- Durable reputation: Great endorsements happen every day on X and disappear into the feed. Cosign attaches those signals permanently to people and companies.



- Discovery: Who are the best fintech angels? Which AI companies should I watch? Who are the best designers?



- Intent network: Privately signal “I’d invest in them,” “I’d hire them,” “I’d work with them,” or eventually even “I’d acquire this company.” Match people when interest exists on both sides.



Imagine if Wikipedia, LinkedIn, and OG AngelList had a baby. Though Cosign is a community, not a business.



In order to join, you need to be cosigned. Or you can apply directly.



David Booth and I started this idea 7 years ago — I wrote about the dream on this blog — but we didn’t have the firepower to make it work. Now we do.

Apply for Cosign and Discourse.