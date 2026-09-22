Erik Torenberg

Erik Torenberg

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English Champion's avatar
English Champion
7d

Your academy sounds like a good idea for reducing the barriers for accessing expertise. This is why I built my own website, www.english-champion.com--to take my many years of experience as a university professor and give it directly to the students and families who want it.

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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
7dEdited

It's a great idea of course. Parents will want to know the curriculum, beyond the hype. I should add this is similar to the OnlyProfessors idea I espoused a few months ago: "At the Academy, we will be able to locate any tutor on any topic that a student desires."

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