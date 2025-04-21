I’m excited to share that:

1.⁠ ⁠I’m joining Andreessen Horowitz as a general partner.

2.⁠ ⁠a16z has acquired Turpentine.

Everything I’ve worked on over my career has been around investing and building products/networks/media for founders — a16z is the perfect place for me to do this work at the highest level.

I’ve long admired the firm’s endless ambition and startup mentality. When I was thinking about starting a firm and asked Ben for advice on how to build the next a16z, he told me “the next a16z is…a16z”. When I told Marc my plans to marry investing, media, and networks, he said “do it all here, but bigger” and crafted the right role to make it all work.

As for Turpentine, the shows will continue. I’m proud of what we built and excited to have more resources for supporting our hosts and growing the network.

Today I’m feeling deeply grateful for all the entrepreneurs I’ve backed and my incredible team members at each chapter — and fortunate to now work with all the brilliant people at a16z.I’m stoked to partner with the next generation of great entrepreneurs and also hire even more fantastic people into the firm. DMs are open and my email is et@a16z.com.

Also linking Marc Andreessen’s kind blog post here that has more information.

I’m stoked for what’s to come!