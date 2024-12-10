Disclaimer: The way The Group Chats process tragic events is by laughing about them. Laughter is a way to cope during difficult moments. If you don’t like the idea of jokes about tragic events, don’t read the below. There’s no substance in this post, only jokes.

Today the shooter was identified as Luigi Mangione, and the group chats had a field day sharing tweets and memes. I’m sharing them here to see if it would be of interest to a wider audience. Again, if you don’t like dark humor about tragic events, stop reading this post. This is also an experiment — I’m curious if my readership will find it entertaining. “Like” if it you want more humor posts like this, otherwise I won’t post them.

Also to be clear, the murder is utterly tragic and my heart goes out to Brian Thompson’s family. While I’m personally OK laughing at jokes about the murderer — though he may have gone crazy as a result of taking drugs following an operation and I feel bad for him too (even though I think he should go to prison regardless) — I don’t support anyone trying to suggest the murder was justified in any way or that it was tied to some societal problem we need to fix in order to avoid more murders, as others have done.