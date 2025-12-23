Erik Torenberg
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Introducing Horowitz Andreessen Academy
Thrilled to announce our latest incubation: Horowitz Andreessen Academy (see our hype reel here).
Sep 22
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Erik Torenberg
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April 2026
Announcing Monitoring The Situation
Thrilled to announce our investment in MTS.
Apr 21
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Erik Torenberg
15
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March 2026
AI's Oppenheimer Moment
A memorable scene in the 2023 best picture winner Oppenheimer involves a meeting between the eponymous scientist and President Truman in the wake of the…
Mar 17
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Erik Torenberg
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January 2026
2026 Scheming
What I'm working on at the moment
Jan 2
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Erik Torenberg
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December 2025
My Art of Accomplishment Retreat
Clean fuel vs Dirty Fuel
Dec 23, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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April 2025
Joining a16z
My Next Chapter
Apr 21, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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February 2025
35
35 bits of advice for my younger self
Feb 13, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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January 2025
Dispatches from the Group Chats, Inauguration Edition
Millennials vs Zoomers, Maga vs Tech, Meme Coins, Israel, Trump Nominees
Jan 23, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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Contra Paul Graham on Wokeness
PG focuses on the stylistic difference and misses the substantive one
Jan 14, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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Dispatches from the Group Chats, Vol 5
Los Angeles, Canada, Immigration, Israel, China
Jan 11, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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"I am rich and have no idea what to do with my life"
by Vinay Hiremath
Jan 3, 2025
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Erik Torenberg
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December 2024
Dispatches from the Group Chats, Vol 4
Tech Right vs Nationalist Right, Nerds vs Jocks, Tiger Mom Discourse Returns
Dec 30, 2024
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Erik Torenberg
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© 2026 Erik Torenberg
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