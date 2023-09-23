Erik Torenberg

The Matching Problem in Dating
How app-dating accelerated the matching problem
19
What Does The Gray Tribe Believe?
New Tech Centrism
17
America the Oligarchy
The oligarchy hiding in plain sight
4
What are the Limits to Growth?
From Wizards vs Prophets to Progress Studies vs Transhumanism
3
August 2023
The case for and against Liberalism
As a system that can stand on its own
5
Communism with American Characteristics
The similarities between equity-based progressivism and communism
16
The World Moves Left
The arc of the universe bends towards justice
23
Turpentine's newest VC podcast
Featuring our first interview with Ben Horowitz. Plus we just hit 1m downloads.
New Rousseauism, Post-Modernism, and Moral Primitives
Housekeeping: On Tuesday, we’re launching our next big podcast, Turpentine VC. Early guests include founders/managing partners of a16z, Sequoia…
4
July 2023
The Ancient City
A scattered book review
7
What is left? What is right?
A set of ideas, a group of people, and a series of tactics
8
The Economic Case for Trade
Housekeeping: For Upstream, I spoke with Agnes Callard about philosophy. For Moment of Zen, we spoke with Eugene Wei about the state of social media…
2
