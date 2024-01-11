Housekeeping: We just launched a company review site today, please upvote us on Product Hunt now so we can win today and submit a review! We have 500 reviews across our review sites, we’re hoping for 10,000 by the end of the quarter.
Last week I wrote about what’s on tap for 2024, this week we’ll link to the best ideas I came across in 2023. Better late than never.
2023 was a big year for this Substack. Hare are the most interesting ideas I came across in 2023, as communicated via podcasts, newsletters, and books and then I’ll recap with what we discussed this year:
Podcasts and Articles
Katherine Boyle on the war on suffering
Marc Andreessen on why AI will save the world
Nadia Asparouhova on Silicon Valley’s Civil War
N.S Lyons on the China convergence
Sam Hammond on what AI means for GDP
Noah Smith, Packy McCormick, and Julia DeWahl on which energy source is best
2CB on Group Narcissism
Balaji Srinivasan on The Gray Tribe
Louise Perry on Based Feminism and The Case Against the Sexual Revolution (book)
Nathan Labenz, Amjad and MOZ crew discuss the AI moment and AI safety
Samo Burja on Silicon Valley Live Players
Byrne Hobart on how hedge funds work
Amy Wax and Hanania discuss Race Realism vs Color-blind meritocracy.
Richard Hanania on The Great Jewish Realignment and why Jews will be more right wing
Richard Hanania on a mythos for the non Christian right and a Nietzschian Liberalism and why EA will be woke or die.
Mike Solana/Pirate Wires on Moral Inversion, DEI, and Overton Collapse
Posts recap
I wrote primers on trade, on immigration, the dating-app problem, why more people is better, deglobalization, and money crypto vs tech crypto.
I did a series on Liberalism: Communism with American characteristics, the world moves left, New Rousseauism, and what is Left vs Right.
We uncovered the vibe shift in topics like the environment, Israel, and affirmative action.
We discussed why religion is literally false but metaphorically true, the power of wacky beliefs, and when delusions serve us. As well as the case for less entitlements, how there’s no self, and whether evolution has a direction.
We explored The End of History, group narcissism, and how people are different.
We went deep on Moral Inversion — how slave morality won, nihilism as a way through, and Neitzsche’s take on the matter.
We explained how America is an Oligarchy, Balaji’s bet, and how communities die. Also celebrity, stigma, and scale.
We discussed The Ancient City, The Limits to Growth, and Dataism.
I wrote about the right mindset at the right time, letting sleeping dogs lie, and faith over logic.
We explored The Gray Tribe, the techlash that never happened, and opting out of politics entirely.
If inspired, please email me or reply in the comments below with ideas on any of the following questions: What did I write or do that you enjoyed this year? What should I be doing more of or less of, or what should I be doing that I’m not doing? Who would you like to see me collaborate with next year? What other questions should I be asking that I’m not asking, or what other feedback do you have for me?
I’m pressing “full send” in 2024, so hearing from you will help guide my plans. Thank you for all your support this year, and cheers to another great year for all of us.
Great year! I would love to hear more about the next steps.. like last year I feel that many things explored were on why things are not working 😅.. what do we do now? Can we explore alternative models of governance? Predictions and discussions on upcoming societal shifts? The role of belief systems in shaping individual and collective behavior? Comparative analyses of different political and economic systems around the world.. is there something worth learning about/ from and implementing? And then.. personally my heart in education - can we change the way we learn? Modern approaches to education and skill-building? Just some thoughts. Looking forward following your next projects!
Great collection and love what you do, but I notice a lack of new names on here. It’s an important act of maturity and community mentorship to broadcast smaller voices whose work you find to be important. Hope to see more undiscovered gems in the future.