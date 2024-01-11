Housekeeping: We just launched a company review site today, please upvote us on Product Hunt now so we can win today and submit a review! We have 500 reviews across our review sites, we’re hoping for 10,000 by the end of the quarter.

Also I’m hiring for a bunch of roles, see here.

Last week I wrote about what’s on tap for 2024, this week we’ll link to the best ideas I came across in 2023. Better late than never.

2023 was a big year for this Substack. Hare are the most interesting ideas I came across in 2023, as communicated via podcasts, newsletters, and books and then I’ll recap with what we discussed this year:

Podcasts and Articles

Posts recap

I wrote primers on trade, on immigration, the dating-app problem, why more people is better, deglobalization, and money crypto vs tech crypto.

I did a series on Liberalism: Communism with American characteristics, the world moves left, New Rousseauism, and what is Left vs Right.

We uncovered the vibe shift in topics like the environment, Israel, and affirmative action.

We discussed why religion is literally false but metaphorically true, the power of wacky beliefs, and when delusions serve us. As well as the case for less entitlements, how there’s no self, and whether evolution has a direction.

We explored The End of History, group narcissism, and how people are different.

We went deep on Moral Inversion — how slave morality won, nihilism as a way through, and Neitzsche’s take on the matter.

We explained how America is an Oligarchy, Balaji’s bet, and how communities die. Also celebrity, stigma, and scale.

We discussed The Ancient City, The Limits to Growth, and Dataism.

I wrote about the right mindset at the right time, letting sleeping dogs lie, and faith over logic.

We explored The Gray Tribe, the techlash that never happened, and opting out of politics entirely.

If inspired, please email me or reply in the comments below with ideas on any of the following questions: What did I write or do that you enjoyed this year? What should I be doing more of or less of, or what should I be doing that I’m not doing? Who would you like to see me collaborate with next year? What other questions should I be asking that I’m not asking, or what other feedback do you have for me?

I’m pressing “full send” in 2024, so hearing from you will help guide my plans. Thank you for all your support this year, and cheers to another great year for all of us.

Erik